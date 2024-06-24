Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

