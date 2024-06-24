Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

