Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

