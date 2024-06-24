Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,663. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

