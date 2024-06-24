Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,335 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 314 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 104,327 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,076,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,472,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. 670,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,192. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

