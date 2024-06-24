Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 83,067 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.22% of Matador Resources worth $626,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 378,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 284,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

