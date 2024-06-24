Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $642,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $198.56 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

