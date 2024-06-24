Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $632,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CMC opened at $54.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

