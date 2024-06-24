Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $685,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,774,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

PCTY stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $132.61 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

