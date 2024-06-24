Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,135,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $653,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First American Financial by 78.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 139,532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth $791,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

