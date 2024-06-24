Vanguard Group Inc. Has $607.69 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,564,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RLI worth $607,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.
RLI Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RLI stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.41.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
