Vanguard Group Inc. Has $607.69 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,564,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RLI worth $607,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

RLI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.