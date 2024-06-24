Vanguard Group Inc. Has $621.50 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $621,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $73.76 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

