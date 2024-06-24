Vanguard Group Inc. Has $649.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,397,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mattel worth $649,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $76,819,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $15,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

