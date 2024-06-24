Vanguard Group Inc. Has $696.28 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,165,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $696,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.