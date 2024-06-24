Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $621,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,886,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,509,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.