Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $661,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,513.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

