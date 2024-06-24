Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $689,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $287,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -490.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

