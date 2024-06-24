Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,438,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $615,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APP opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

