Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 145,711 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.21% of DaVita worth $662,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

