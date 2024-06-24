Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 457,592 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Teck Resources worth $694,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 16,855.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $47.26 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.