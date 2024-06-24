Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.53% of Commerce Bancshares worth $660,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,835,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

