Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $663,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $185.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

