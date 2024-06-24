Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 13,927 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,066,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $669,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,057,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $250.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

