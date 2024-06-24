Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 252,588 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.84% of Insight Enterprises worth $683,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,821,000 after buying an additional 177,943 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 83.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,933,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $201.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.