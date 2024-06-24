Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of Science Applications International worth $639,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 106,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $117.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

