Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is First PREMIER Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGT traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $570.45. 302,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

