Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 281,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,099 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,888. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

