Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Cut by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

