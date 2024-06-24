Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,281. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.