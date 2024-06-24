Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 733,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

