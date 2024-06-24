Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,858,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV remained flat at $76.74 during midday trading on Monday. 475,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,179. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

