Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.04. 163,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,057. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.48. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.