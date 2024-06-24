Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VBR stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,521. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

