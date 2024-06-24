Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $503.27. 1,625,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.