Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,618,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $177.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

