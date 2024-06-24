Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,905 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $83.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

