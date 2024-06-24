Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $268.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

