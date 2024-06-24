Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 12,885 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.