Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.00. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 24,614 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

