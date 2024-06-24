Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Vince has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince accounts for 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

