Virtu Financial LLC Invests $177,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
TWLVU stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
