Virtu Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.