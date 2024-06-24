Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 164,845 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -294.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPG. UBS Group increased their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.