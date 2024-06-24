Virtu Financial LLC Sells 64,819 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,623,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after buying an additional 434,762 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,211,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

