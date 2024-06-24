Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPFI. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of OppFi by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

