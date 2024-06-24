VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 110,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,627,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VNET. Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET

VNET Group Trading Up 15.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $610.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.