Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $247.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

