Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Wabash National Price Performance
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
