Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 165,389 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

