Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 407.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

XOM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.07. 3,053,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,256,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.